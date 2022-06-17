Short Interest in Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Declines By 17.4%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,445,200 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the May 15th total of 5,384,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,270.1 days.

Shares of Prosus stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.83. 707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,019. Prosus has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $101.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.16.

Get Prosus alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PROSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prosus to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded Prosus to a “hold” rating and set a $54.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.