Short Interest in Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Decreases By 28.1%

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,700 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 576,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,036.8 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Get Securitas alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCTBF remained flat at $$10.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07. Securitas has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $17.06.

Securitas AB provides security services in Sweden, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site guarding, mobile guarding, remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.