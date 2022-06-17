Short Interest in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Expands By 27.7%

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the May 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of SWX stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $82.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.50%.

In other news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $131,012.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,473.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,404,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 10,639.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coann Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $4,735,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

