Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Drops By 26.3%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,223,200 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 1,659,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,223.2 days.

OTCMKTS SSREF traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $75.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.00. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $108.78.

About Swiss Re (Get Rating)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

