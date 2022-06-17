Short Interest in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Declines By 16.7%

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

TWN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,381. The Taiwan Fund has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

