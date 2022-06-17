Short Interest in Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Increases By 32.2%

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,200 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the May 15th total of 1,422,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TYPMF stock remained flat at $$2.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. Tyro Payments has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Tyro Payments Company Profile

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through Payments and Banking segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products. The company acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

