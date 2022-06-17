Short Interest in Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Decreases By 20.0%

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNWTF remained flat at $$12.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. Vecima Networks has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $13.60.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

