Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Expands By 36.6%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the May 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wealth Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,964. Wealth Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

