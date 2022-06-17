Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €22.00 ($22.92) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Energy from €25.00 ($26.04) to €24.00 ($25.00) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

SMEGF opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $32.53.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

