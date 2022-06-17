Siena Capital LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Siena Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. Comcast makes up about 1.3% of Siena Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $171.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.