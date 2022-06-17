Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,100 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 418,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 366.8 days.

Shares of LWSCF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. 312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47.

LWSCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

