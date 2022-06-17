Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.67. 72,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,124. Silicom has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $217.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILC. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Silicom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 18,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

