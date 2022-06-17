SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $26,721.79 and $7,270.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

