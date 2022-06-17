Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.67–$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $756.00 million-$761.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $752.60 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.19 EPS.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.93.

In related news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $277,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

