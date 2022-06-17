Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in May

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 171,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123.8 days.
SMFTF stock remained flat at $$33.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $60.07.
Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFTF)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.