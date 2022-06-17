SnowGem (XSG) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00085215 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.