Societe Generale Trims Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Target Price to €68.50

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Societe Generale from €81.50 ($84.90) to €68.50 ($71.35) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CDMGF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Icade from €78.00 ($81.25) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised shares of Icade from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Icade to €64.20 ($66.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Icade from €74.00 ($77.08) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDMGF remained flat at $$48.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375. Icade has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $88.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

