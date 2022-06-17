Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOVO. UBS Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sovos Brands by 1,864.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 219,066 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,963,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,556,000 after purchasing an additional 62,613 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 401,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 280,106 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $140,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

