SparksPay Trading Up 30.8% Over Last Week (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 86.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $29,477.80 and $5.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000182 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,343,147 coins and its circulating supply is 11,052,671 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

