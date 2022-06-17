SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Stock Price Up 2.6%

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.72. 954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

