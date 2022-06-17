SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,829 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $171.37. The stock had a trading volume of 357,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,557. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

