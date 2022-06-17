SPINDLE Achieves Market Cap of $136,832.68 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $136,832.68 and approximately $573.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,662.36 or 0.99928346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00031315 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00213274 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00083973 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00111968 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00158843 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000224 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004787 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

