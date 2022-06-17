Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $612.00 million-$618.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.99 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.20)-$(0.18) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Sprinklr stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. 10,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,130. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,329 shares in the company, valued at $394,580.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,488. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 388.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sprinklr by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 58,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

