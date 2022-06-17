Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Down 3.1%

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. 18,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,479,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Kristen E. Blum bought 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $100,196.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,573 shares in the company, valued at $993,227.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $59,005.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

