SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,293,700 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the May 15th total of 922,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,156.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAF opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. SSAB AB has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $7.28.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAF)
