StaFi (FIS) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

StaFi (FIS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001600 BTC on exchanges. StaFi has a market cap of $19.95 million and $3.81 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00077663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00053780 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00250164 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

