STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE STAG opened at $30.33 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 112.31%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

