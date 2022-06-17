Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 694 ($8.42).

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.37) to GBX 730 ($8.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.50) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.10) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday.

LON:STAN opened at GBX 593.40 ($7.20) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 568.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 520.52. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($4.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 640.20 ($7.77).

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.18), for a total transaction of £46,914.53 ($56,942.02). Also, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte acquired 2,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.65) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,293.12).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

