Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.61-$6.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $69.87 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

