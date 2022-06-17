Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $3,438,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Zoetis by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $157.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

