Stephens Inc. AR Has $14.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,365,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

