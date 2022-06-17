Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walmart were worth $50,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $120.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.96. The company has a market capitalization of $330.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

