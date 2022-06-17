Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 19,230 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,230 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $308.78 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.08 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $300.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.12.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

