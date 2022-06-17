Stephens Inc. AR Sells 20,428 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,428 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $179.88 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.72 and a 200-day moving average of $194.78.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

