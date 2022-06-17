Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $451.76 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $379.21 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.66.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.