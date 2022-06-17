Stewart Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stewart Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 3.2% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $4,160,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 936.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 22,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.71 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.60.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.