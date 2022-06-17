Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.72 and last traded at $47.74. 2,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 176,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $852.92 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.91 per share, with a total value of $73,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Mark Lessack bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $512,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $394,965 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $129,028,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $12,177,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 130,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,394,000 after acquiring an additional 122,209 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 120,670 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.