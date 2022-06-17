Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $72.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.96.

NYSE ORCL opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $3,992,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 608.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,548,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

