Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.

EVLO opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 27,397,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,998.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,698,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,999,999.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

