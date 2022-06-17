Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.
EVLO opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06.
Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
