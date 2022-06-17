StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,236,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.