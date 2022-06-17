StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $90.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $18.52.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.
AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
