StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $90.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AstroNova by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

