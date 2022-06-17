StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLPH. Brookline Capital Management cut their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition cut their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

