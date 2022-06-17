StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLPH. Brookline Capital Management cut their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition cut their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.
NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $5.95.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.