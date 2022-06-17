StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Alan Pate acquired 45,000 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.