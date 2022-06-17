StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE:CORR opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.99. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 637.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares during the period. 16.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

