StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
NYSE:CORR opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.99. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.45%.
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
