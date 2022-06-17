StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of FNHC stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.28. FedNat has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedNat during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of FedNat during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 76,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedNat during the second quarter worth about $640,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

