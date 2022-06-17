StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of FNHC stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.28. FedNat has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share.
About FedNat (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
