StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $169.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.79.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.61. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

In other news, Director Frank Czeschin acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,876 shares in the company, valued at $769,121.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry W. Myers acquired 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $83,890.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,578.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 33,037 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

