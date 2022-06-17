StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

FSI stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.49. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

