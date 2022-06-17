StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.67. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 53.04%.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu acquired 19,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,256.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,096.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,696 shares of company stock worth $117,248. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 186,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 79.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 265.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 186.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

