StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.
In other news, Director John Frederick Barrett acquired 114,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $283,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,430,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,709.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 864,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,711.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 140,100 shares of company stock worth $364,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
