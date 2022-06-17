StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE ISR opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.03. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

Get Isoray alerts:

Isoray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.